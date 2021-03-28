Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SUNC stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04. Suncast Solar Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Get Suncast Solar Energy alerts:

Suncast Solar Energy Company Profile

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc, provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company's services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Suncast Solar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncast Solar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.