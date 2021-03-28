Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 241.2% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SUNC stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04. Suncast Solar Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
Suncast Solar Energy Company Profile
