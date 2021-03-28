SuperFarm (SUPER) Hits Market Capitalization of $329.45 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $329.45 million and $56.30 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00005889 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 107.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00195731 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00030884 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

