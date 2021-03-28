Suretly Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Suretly has a total market cap of $42,146.42 and $1,330.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.24 or 0.00621135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00024369 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

