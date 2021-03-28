sUSD (SUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.32 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $143.36 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00612678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00065553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024222 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

