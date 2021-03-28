SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock Holdings Increased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of SVMK worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $276,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $179,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,379 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,620 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVMK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

