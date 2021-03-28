Swap Achieves Market Cap of $586,680.52 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $586,680.52 and approximately $2,213.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swap has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00227229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.40 or 0.00878975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00077759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028539 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,800,156 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

