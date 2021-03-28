Swap Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $490,653.68 and approximately $1,698.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swap has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.98 or 0.00968438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00079628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,804,476 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.