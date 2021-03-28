Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0830 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $60,847.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.41 or 0.00627081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024158 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

