Swerve Price Tops $1.49 on Top Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Swerve token can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00002659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $17.02 million and $7.58 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swerve has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00057655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00224597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.26 or 0.00927033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00079421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029546 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 13,133,634 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,448,570 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

