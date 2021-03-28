SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $15.54 million and $16.63 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00022488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.89 or 0.00613000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00024269 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.