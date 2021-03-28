Swipe (SXP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $255.10 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00005655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $276.16 million and $255.10 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.91 or 0.00612860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

