SWYFT (SWYFTT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,574.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a market cap of $27,621.69 and approximately $6,574.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00024415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.00622557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024347 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

