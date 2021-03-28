Sylebra Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568,761 shares during the period. Coupa Software makes up about 0.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,458.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 131,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total transaction of $427,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,873 shares of company stock valued at $56,590,219 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

