SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 516.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.07% of SYNNEX worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $8,601,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $116.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

