Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $988.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post sales of $988.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $992.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $982.13 million. Synopsys reported sales of $861.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of SNPS opened at $242.75 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,719 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,655. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

