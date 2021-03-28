Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 574,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,166. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $493.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $45,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 321,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,617.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

