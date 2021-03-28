Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,210,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,660 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.02% of Sysco worth $386,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

SYY opened at $80.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,151.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

