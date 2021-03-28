T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

TTOO stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $238.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.72. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Creative Planning increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

