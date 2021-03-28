Tacita Capital Inc Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,135,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

EFAV stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. 635,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.