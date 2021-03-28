Tacita Capital Inc Acquires Shares of 74,612 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Desjardins downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

PBA stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 1,580,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,192. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

