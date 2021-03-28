Tacita Capital Inc Acquires Shares of 90,600 Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 90,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.11. 1,794,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,188,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

