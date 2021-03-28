Tacita Capital Inc Invests $2.13 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

