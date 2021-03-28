Tacita Capital Inc Invests $2.69 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.8% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $6,324,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.10.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.84. The company had a trading volume of 984,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,660. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. The stock has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $72.77 and a 1 year high of $119.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

