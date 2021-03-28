Tacita Capital Inc Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,404 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.9% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

TD traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.93. 1,304,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

