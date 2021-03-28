Tacita Capital Inc Makes New $5.51 Million Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 3.6% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

BAM stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,221. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,245.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

