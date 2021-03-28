Tacita Capital Inc Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 417,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,315. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

