Tacita Capital Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 4.8% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.41. 847,805 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.55.

