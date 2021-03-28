Tacita Capital Inc Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,329,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,019. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.