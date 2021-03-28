Tacita Capital Inc Takes $1.48 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Tacita Capital Inc owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Shares of IVLU traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,250. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.