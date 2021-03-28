Tacita Capital Inc Takes $2.75 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,466,000 after purchasing an additional 393,895 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 307,026 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 244,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 272,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 91,545 shares in the last quarter.

IQLT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.66. 293,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,049. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $37.29.

