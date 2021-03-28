Tacita Capital Inc Takes $2.77 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. TC Energy accounts for 1.8% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 281.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,125,000 after acquiring an additional 128,184 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 51.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 87.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 23,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 2,552,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.