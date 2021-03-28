Tacita Capital Inc Takes $3.27 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 2.2% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,962,000 after purchasing an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,835,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,137,000 after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $94.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

