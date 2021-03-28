Tacita Capital Inc Takes $3.72 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.01. 1,725,218 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

