Tacita Capital Inc Takes Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,596,000 after buying an additional 417,181 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after buying an additional 546,823 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,686,000 after buying an additional 317,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,588,000 after buying an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 302,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,665. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

