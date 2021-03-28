Tacita Capital Inc Takes Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 123,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Primo Water comprises about 1.3% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc owned 0.08% of Primo Water at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,843,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 589,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,167. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

