Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a decrease of 62.8% from the February 28th total of 525,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $9.25 on Friday. Taoping has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $16.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

