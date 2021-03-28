Tap Achieves Market Cap of $7.95 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Tap has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and $485,320.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.68 or 0.00612633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024127 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

