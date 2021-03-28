Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

TRGP has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,438. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,659,000 after acquiring an additional 421,642 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 256,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 156,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.