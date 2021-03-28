Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taylor Devices stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.57% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 10.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

