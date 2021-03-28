TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Short Interest Update

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 28th total of 14,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC upped their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.72.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 2,552,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.