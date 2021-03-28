Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:THQ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,669. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

