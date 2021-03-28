Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.81 ($3.31).

A number of research firms have recently commented on O2D. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

O2D stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching €2.48 ($2.92). The company had a trading volume of 9,542,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €1.80 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The business has a 50 day moving average of €2.31 and a 200 day moving average of €2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.53.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

