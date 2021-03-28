Tellor Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118.10 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $87.18 million and approximately $118.10 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $69.40 or 0.00125673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00022950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.00612736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024209 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,334,556 coins and its circulating supply is 1,256,137 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

