TENA (TENA) Price Hits $0.11

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. TENA has a total market cap of $329,935.84 and $345.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TENA has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. One TENA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.76 or 0.00612881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024259 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.