TENT (TENT) Market Cap Tops $3.73 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, TENT has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $391,781.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00228987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.98 or 0.00968438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00079628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029737 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,912,960 coins and its circulating supply is 33,835,868 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.