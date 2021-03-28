Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,671 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 35,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Teradata by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,915. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

