Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Terex worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -773.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

TEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Terex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.82.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.