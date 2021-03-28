Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $18.52 on Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $18.52 or 0.00033129 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and $219.16 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 953,157,670 coins and its circulating supply is 394,027,255 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

