Terracoin Hits Market Cap of $349,024.77 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $349,024.77 and $47.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,143.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.43 or 0.00894906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.14 or 0.00356469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00054490 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001446 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

