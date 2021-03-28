TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $35.90 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005578 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012100 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000162 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 128.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,536,854,131 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.